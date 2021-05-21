Frontier (FRONT) Tops One Day Volume of $25.32 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $55.98 million and approximately $25.32 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00003564 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00071625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $438.28 or 0.01070476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00058110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,872.57 or 0.09458530 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,362,500 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

