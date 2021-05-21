FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 472,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,545 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in FTS International were worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of FTS International stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. FTS International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.19.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.40 million.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

