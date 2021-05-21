fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Holdings Raised by United Maritime Capital LLC

United Maritime Capital LLC increased its holdings in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $26,787,000.

FUBO traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,392,273. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

