Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Sells $198,900.00 in Stock

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

