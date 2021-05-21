Function X Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Function X has a total market cap of $160.20 million and $2.17 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001243 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,074.65 or 0.99720666 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035596 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010864 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00104633 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002664 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000637 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000132 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004484 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
