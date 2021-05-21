Function X Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Function X has a total market cap of $160.20 million and $2.17 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,074.65 or 0.99720666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035596 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010864 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00104633 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000132 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 356,364,385 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

