Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.59.

Get Funko alerts:

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -90.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $4,671,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.