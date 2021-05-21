FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Nevada Copper Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nevada Copper in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $0.30 price objective on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE NCU opened at C$0.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45. Nevada Copper has a one year low of C$0.06 and a one year high of C$0.32.

Nevada Copper Company Profile

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

