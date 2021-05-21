FY2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Sunday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the medical research company will earn $16.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $16.46. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2023 earnings at $18.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.55 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $251.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $144.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

