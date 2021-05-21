FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

METC has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $227.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.