FY2024 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $220,881,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.