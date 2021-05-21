Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.56.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of GTES stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.