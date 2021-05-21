GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $25.94. 138,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.92. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 312.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. increased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 13,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

