GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on G1A. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.97 ($39.97).

G1A opened at €35.13 ($41.33) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €24.42 ($28.73) and a 12 month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €31.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.03.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

