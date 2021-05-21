General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.