General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in General Mills by 57.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

