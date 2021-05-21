Genuine Parts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,278 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,209% compared to the average daily volume of 174 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,142,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $75.41 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

