Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 6,315 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Incyte by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Incyte by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.45.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

