Girard Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV opened at $117.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $117.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

