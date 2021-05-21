Girard Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 3,136 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $175.80 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.11.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

