Girard Partners LTD. Has $808,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $211.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

