Girard Partners LTD. Sells 1,012 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,797,000 after acquiring an additional 718,890 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $73.57 and a twelve month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

