Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of GNL opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

