Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) PT Raised to $6.25 at Aegis

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) had its price objective increased by Aegis from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SELF stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 439,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 104.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,438 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 50.0% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

