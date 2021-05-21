Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) PT Raised to $6.25 at Aegis

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) had its price objective increased by Aegis from $6.00 to $6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SELF stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
Further Reading: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.