Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Position Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 549,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after buying an additional 358,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after buying an additional 295,752 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 784,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 211,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,202,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,221,000 after buying an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145,149 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $22.22 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.73.

