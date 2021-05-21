Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.37 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOGO. Cowen lifted their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 186,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.