Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.37 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of GOGO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. 186,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,365. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

