GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Trading Down 26.6% This Week

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $522,441.31 and approximately $13.62 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00498982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00010909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000123 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

