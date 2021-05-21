Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 42,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,481. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $15.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

GLNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

