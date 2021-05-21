Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Trading 4.6% Higher

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.48. 87,301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,328,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.51.

The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 27.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,639,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268,427 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,042,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,785 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 21.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,682,000 after buying an additional 2,230,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,429,000 after buying an additional 2,101,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $15,210,000. Institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

