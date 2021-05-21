Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

GOGL traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 50,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,945. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $10.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

