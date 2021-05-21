Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Golden Star Resources stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.50. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $68.79 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 41.29% and a negative return on equity of 189.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golden Star Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

