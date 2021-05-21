Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Friday, March 19th.
Shares of Golden Star Resources stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.50. Golden Star Resources has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the first quarter worth about $78,000. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
