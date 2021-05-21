Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up to $82.41

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.41, but opened at $84.39. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $84.39, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 178.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $123.20.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,906,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $3,416,297.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,711,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,753 shares of company stock valued at $24,920,547 over the last 90 days. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.