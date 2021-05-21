Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 6,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 106,111 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.85.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Gores Holdings VII, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

