Gossip Coin (GOSS) Reaches Market Cap of $12,163.89

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $12,163.89 and approximately $22.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

