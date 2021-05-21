Gould Asset Management LLC CA Acquires 525 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.3% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.07. 37,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,657,821. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

