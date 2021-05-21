Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 1,020 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after buying an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,648,212. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

