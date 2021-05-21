Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 290 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $253,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,265 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,905 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,767,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,187,000 after acquiring an additional 667,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,242,000.

Shares of ESGE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,366. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

