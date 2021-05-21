Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.43 ($28.74).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GYC stock opened at €22.12 ($26.02) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €22.13 and its 200 day moving average is €20.98.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.