Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.40 Million

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.72 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00017225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.01000853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00096299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.83 or 0.08435341 BTC.

GLQ is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

