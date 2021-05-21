Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $10.27 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Great Bear Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $10.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.61.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GBR. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on Great Bear Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

CVE GBR opened at C$14.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.51. Great Bear Resources has a 52-week low of C$10.35 and a 52-week high of C$19.83. The stock has a market cap of C$821.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.32.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

In other Great Bear Resources news, Director David Andrew Terry sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,031,500. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $182,860.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

