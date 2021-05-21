Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) PT Set at C$3.50 by Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) received a C$3.50 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GRN. Cormark set a C$2.30 target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Shares of GRN stock opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.