GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives $4.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.64.
GSKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of GreenSky stock remained flat at $$5.86 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
