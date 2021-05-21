GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Receives $4.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.64.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of GreenSky stock remained flat at $$5.86 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GreenSky in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

