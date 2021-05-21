Gresham House (LON:GHE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $890.00

Shares of Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 890 ($11.63) and last traded at GBX 890 ($11.63), with a volume of 15013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 879 ($11.48).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 959 ($12.53) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.35) price target on shares of Gresham House in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gresham House in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 828.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 801.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of £299.70 million and a P/E ratio of 491.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Gresham House’s previous dividend of $4.50. Gresham House’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.50%.

About Gresham House (LON:GHE)

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

