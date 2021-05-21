Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GDYN. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.82. The company had a trading volume of 131,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,002. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at $887,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,412 shares of company stock worth $814,226 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

