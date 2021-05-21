GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $24.59

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.59, but opened at $23.48. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 75,326 shares.

Separately, Nomura upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

