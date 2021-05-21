Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HAE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.29.

NYSE HAE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.01. 1,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,908. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.41. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,214 shares of company stock worth $189,491 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

