Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HHFA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €21.33 ($25.10).

ETR:HHFA opened at €21.66 ($25.48) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.21. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €13.26 ($15.60) and a 52-week high of €22.62 ($26.61).

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

