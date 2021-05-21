Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.510-1.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.370-0.400 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.11.

HBI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.41. 112,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,197,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

