Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.370-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.510-1.590 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.11.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,183. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

