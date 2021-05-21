Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HDI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$45.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.58.

HDI stock opened at C$32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.89. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$11.90 and a one year high of C$36.64. The stock has a market cap of C$685.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.6400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.10%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

